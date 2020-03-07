WATCH: Donegal Town FC Reserves take Saturday League title after unbeaten season

Donegal Town Reserves are Saturday League One champions after defeating Glenea Reserves 3-2.

Barry Mulligan put Donegal ahead early before a brace from James Kerrigan made it 3-0 after 17 minutes.

Glenea made a comeback getting it back to 3-1 before halftime and then 3-2 but Donegal saw the game out to ensure the celebrations could begin.

See the presentation and celebrations thanks to Siobhan McGowan