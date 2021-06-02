Donegal boxer gives an insight into how he is adjusting to live back home after return from Las Vegas success

Donegal's Jason Quigley is settling in back at home again following his victory over Shane Mosley jnr. in Las Vegas last weekend.
Quigley's victory earned him the NABO middleweight title - and he is now setting his sights on great things.
And he would dearly love to get the chance of a stab at a world title.
He appeared on the Off The Ball sports show to give an update on an eventful week, his homecoming, and thoughts for the future.
