Donegal boxer gives an insight into how he is adjusting to live back home after return from Las Vegas success

Jason Quigley has world title ambitions

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal's Jason Quigley is settling in back at home again following his victory over Shane Mosley jnr. in Las Vegas last weekend.

Quigley's victory earned him the NABO middleweight title - and he is now setting his sights on great things.

And he would dearly love to get the chance of a stab at a world title.

He appeared on the Off The Ball sports show to give an update on an eventful week, his homecoming, and thoughts for the future.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie