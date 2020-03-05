WATCH : €1 million investment in Donegal hotel unveiled

Contact
With an investment of €1 million in their facilities, Harvey's Point Hotel in Donegal town has displayed its total confidence in the tourism product in Donegal.
The hotel, a winner of practically every hospitality award has been regarded by the discerning customer as one of the best in Ireland, is determined to even further enhance the visitor experience in the lakeside hotel.
Niall Coffey, the general manager of the hotel said: "As many will be aware I have only recently taken over here at Harvey's and I must confess that I have inherited not only a great property but a great team. This is a superb hotel and we will all work together to even further enhance this tourism gem.
"Now that the ballroom project is practically completed we will commence on phase 2 with the main focus being on the accommodation block."
