WATCH: Buncrana rallies together for impromptu St Patrick's Day parade in spite of coronavirus

Buncrana came together this afternoon to celebrate St Patrick's Day despite the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

A decision was taken by the organising committee to cancel this year's parade through the Inishowen town due to the coronavirus. However that didn't stop local residents from celebrating Ireland's national holiday.

Streams of honking cars rolled through the heart of Buncrana to brighten up what was an otherwise grey, damp and eerily quiet St Patrick's Day.

Well done Buncrana!