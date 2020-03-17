WATCH: Residents raise St Patrick's day spirits by hosting 'parade' in Donegal housing estate

Contact
Residents of a Donegal housing estate have shown their community spirit by hosting their own St Patrick's Day 'parade'. With all parades cancelled and all pubs closed, St Patrick's Day cheer was brought to one corner of Donegal by some of the youngest residents of a Convoy housing estate.
