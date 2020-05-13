WATCH: Emotional guard of honour by friends and colleagues of Polish man who died in Donegal

Current and former colleagues of Sebastian Kulawaik were among those to form an emotional but physically distant guard of honour as the gentle giant's ashes were brought through Donegal Town.

Sebastian died last Wednesday in Letterkenny University Hospital. He was just 36 years of age. He had been working in Lidl, Donegal Town for the last two years, as well as working as a bouncer in Sky Nightclub. Prior to that, Sebastian worked in Lough Eske Castle and Dolittles.

He was described by all who knew him as a gentleman, a hard worker with a big heart.

As Sebastian's funeral procession passed by Lidl on Wednesday evening, Lidl staff released balloons. Former colleagues from Lough Eske Castle wore red and white in tribute to Sebastian's Polish nationality. A Polish flag raised on the Diamond flew at half mast as staff from the Abbey Hotel and members of the Polish community paid their respects.

Requiem Mass will take in St Patrick's Church, Donegal Town at 10am on Thursday morning. It can be viewed via the parish webcam