WATCH: All the pictures and news from Golf Clubs around Donegal

Dunfanaghy Ladies

Open week for 2020 has concluded. We would like to thank and acknowledge our sponsors and the support of our Lady visitors and members. Once again the scores were fantastic with one of our own Amanda Witherow taking top spot on our first open day Tuesday the 28th with 40pts.; 2nd Our sponsor for the day Cheryl Chambers with 37pts. Gross Doreen Fleming (Portstewart); 3rd Doreen Bolton 36Pts. Visitor Ellie Martin 34Pts Bot. 1st 9 Margaret Roarty 20Pts Bot.; 2nd 9 Kit Boyce (R/P) 20Pts Bot. Amanda has lost 14 shots in the last 10 days. Unbelievable.

We only thought the scoring was high on Tuesday until the scores came in for our Thursday competition. 1st Leontia Reynolds 47 Pts; 2nd Nikki McCaffrey 42 pts. Gross Alex Barns (R/B) 30Pts.; 3rd Ellie Martin 39 pts. Visitor Jan Lindsay (R/M) 37Pts. 1st 9 Gay Regan 21Pts. 2nd 9 Robyn McConnell 21Pts. Great score Leontia.

Saturday the 1st August our final open day the 1st prize went to another one of our stalwarts Pam Carleton with 39Pts. Nice to see you back Pam; 2nd Triona Daly (L/K)37Pts Bot.; Gross Alex Barnes R/B) 28 gross Pts.; 3rd Christine Lavery 37Pts. Visitor Deidre McCarron (L/K) 35pts BOT. 1st 9 Anne Flannery (L/K) 20Pts Bot. 2nd 9 Eileen Tiffney 20Pts Bot. Great scores in some very trying conditions; well done to all.

Our M.O.D team will meet Portsalon for the first match of the season in Portsalon this Sunday. Good luck to all and more importantly enjoy your matches.

Saturday 15th August is the very popular Caravanners classic and the timesheet is now in operation for all the above competitions.

Cruit

Some very good scoring and very close scoring in Irish Fish Canners sponsored competition. The "Bonners" led the way with Keith in first place, the sponsor of competition.

Well done Keith on a great score and lovely selection of prizes.

Irish Fish Canners - 01&02/8/2020: 1st Keith Bonner (11) 42pts; 2nd Derek Bonner (6) 41pts; 3rd Danny Boyle (13) 40pts B.O.T; 4th James Gillespie (14) 40pts B.O.T; F9 Eamon Kelly (12) 21pts B.O.T; B9 Adam O Brien (18) 22pts. Par 68. CSS 67 (37pts)

On the team front we are starting to do a little better with Over 50s through to next round with a win over Murvagh.

The junior cup team also had a win over Murvagh, so well done to both teams.

This weekend we have Columba Bonner's Presidents Prize with 18 hole qualifier on Saturday, and top players playing 18 hole Final on Sunday. Good luck to all and congrats to Columba.



Gweedore Ladies

Last Wednesday’s competition was an Open very kindly sponsored by Foras na Gaeilge, conditions during the early part of the day were lovely but the evening brought the rain and made scoring difficult.

Taking the honours was Kathleen Gallagher who has spent the summer here in her native Gweedore and taking a break from the parklands of Virginia, Co Cavan. Kathleen returned a very steady 37 points and is a certain bet for the Lady Captains Prize on Saturday, August 8th, well done Kathlenn!

Full Results; Kathleen Gallagher 37 pts., 2nd Aisling McCool 37 pts b.o.t., 3rd Brid Kearney 36 pts., 4th Breid Gallagher 36 pts. Visitor Margaret McLean Falcarragh GC Front 9 Marie Kelly 19 pts., back 9 Ann Curran 20 pts.

The highlight of our year is the Lady Captains Prize being played this Saturday, a draw will be made for partners and golf will commence at 11.00, Our Lady Captain Edel Ui Rabhartaigh has worked tirelessly in trying to squeeze all the important sponsorships and competitions into a very short space of time due to Covid restrictions and late starting year, she will be pulling out all the stops this weekend to make sure that everything runs smoothly and that it is an enjoyable time for players and guests alike. It will be a more casual affair this year with a BBQ after the golf around 5.00 pm along with Presentation of prizes, We wish Edel a fantastic day and for the Sun to shine on Magheragallon Links on Saturday.

Thursday is the Lady Captains shoot out, a fun event with the top 10 qualifiers going out in an elimination style test of wits and this is always well supported, this will be over the Front Nine.

The mens 9 Hole Lady Captain's Prize will be played on Friday over the Back Nine Holes and presented on Saturday evening,

The next ladies Open is on Wednesday, August 12th sponsored by TG4 , to book call Edel on 0872594932.



Dunfanaghy

As a very busy Open Week finished on Sunday evening, everyone at Dunfanaghy Golf Club would like to take a moment to thank all our generous competition sponsors. A thank you also to all the competitors over the eight days of Open Week. There were lots of very impressive scores returned throughout the week by low and higher handicap competitors alike, even if the weather was not always summer-like.

Congratulations to all the prize winners.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions there will not be a prize giving event this year. Prize winners can contact Mary or Ruth on 00353 7491 36335 to arrange collection of prizes.

Dunfanaghy Open Classic, sponsored by Boyce's Centra Dunfanaghy: Sunday 2nd August: 1st - 103 pts Daniel McColgan (4), Eamon Hunter (13), Mary McColgan (17), Lucas Woods (20); 2nd - 95 pts BOT Jim Callaghan (13) S&B, Mark Rouse (15) S&B, Garry McLaughlin (17) S&B, Paul Cooke (18) S&B; 3rd - 95 pts Malachy Dunleavy (11), Edward Bradley (16), Gerard Dunleavy (21), Tommy Friel (21); 4th - 94 pts BOT Damien McCafferty (15) R/P, Ronan McCafferty (12) P/S, Enda McCafferty (21) R/P, Darragh McCafferty (24) R/R; 5th - 94 pts BOT Tony McGilloway (9), Neil McGinley (12), Seamus McCauley (11), Nigel Nixon (20).

Gents Longest Drive: David Lapsley. Gents Nearest the Pin: Niall McCormack

Ladies Longest Drive: Paula Grant. Ladies Nearest the Pin: Paula Grant

​CSS: N/A

Gents Open Stableford, sponsored by Sigma Wireless, Saturday 1st August: 1st Niall McCormack (4) 43 pts BOT; 2nd Chris Marriot (5) 43 pts; Gross: Liam Abom (0) Edmondstown 36 pts; 3rd Ben Smyth (10) 42 pts; 4th Tom McClintock (9) 41 pts. Front Nine: James Sweeney (9) 22 pts BOT. Back Nine: Rory Kelly (16) Belvoir 20 pts. CSS: 37 pts

Open 4 Ball Better Ball Stableford (any combination), sponsored by the Shandon Hotel and P&P Hunter, Friday 31st July: 1st - 48 pts, Olivia Moore (12), David Stows (15); 2nd - 47 pts BOT Brendan McGrath (5) Letterkenny, Ronan Curran (12) Letterkenny; 3rd - 47 pts Peter Sullivan (10), Russell Daly (19); 4th - 46 pts Ronan McCafferty (12) Portsalon, Damien McCafferty (16) Portsalon. ​CSS: N/A

Gents Open Stableford, sponsored by Hickey, Clarke & Langan, Thursday 30th July: 1st Paul Finlay (22) Castlerock 43 pts BOT; 2nd John McNulty (11) 43 pts; Gross: Adam Moore (6) Moyola 36 pts; 3rd DT Barnes (9) Royal Belfast 42 pts. Front Nine: Niall Boyle (21). Northwest 25 pts. Back Nine: Thomas Timlin (20) Foyle 21 pts BOT. CSS: 37 pts

Open 4 Ball Better Ball - Stroke, sponsored by Roarty Developments & Colm Donaghy, Wednesday 29th July\\; 1st - 55 Jim Walsh (20), David Tease (13); 2nd - 57 Sean McCrossan (17) CGC, Garrick Wood (17) CGC; 3rd - 59 BOT John McNulty (11), Mark McGreevy (12); 4th - 59 BOT DT Barnes (9) Royal Belfast, Nial Monaghan (12) Holywood. ​CSS: N/A

Open 3 Ball Better Ball Stableford, sponsored by Moores Holiday Homes Dunfanaghy, Monday 27th July: 1st - 59 pts Donal McCafferty (12) Portsalon, Patrick McGinley (13), Paddy O'Gorman (21) Letterkenny; 2nd - 56 pts Sean Duffy Jnr (3), Sean Duffy (10), Thomas Kelly (11); 3rd - 55 pts BOT Joe Coyle (6) Portsalon, Don Sheridan (12). Eugene Gallagher (16). ​CSS: N/A.



Bundoran

MEN’S CLUB COMPETITION RESULTS: The weekends Competition Single Stableford which was kindly sponsored by George Fagan Tyres & Exhausts, Belfast the results were: 1st Eamonn Owens 41pts; 2nd Diarmuid McCaughey 40pts BoT; 3rd Barry McCann 40pts BoT; 4th John Fox 40pts Bot. Gross was won by Donagh McInerney 34pts BoT

THIS WEEKENDS COMPETITION: This weekend’s Competition is Singles Stroke kindly sponsored by Northwest Floors and Furniture, Ballyshannon

To book a tee time for any of these competitions please contact David at the Pro Shop on 071 984 1302 or book via the BRS App.

IMPORTANT DATE FOR DIARY: Deirdre Mulligan Presidents Day will take place on Saturday 22nd August.

DONEGAL SCRATCH LEAGUE RESULT: The Donegal Scratch league team which was captained by Mark Crawford took on Gaoth Dobhair Golf Club, on the bank holiday Monday, unfortunately Lady Luck was not on our side going down in a 3 in 2 defeat. Well done to Mark and the lads for a valiant effort.

SENIORS: The seniors club play every Tuesday with the 1st Tee reserved from 10.50am – 12.00pm open to all male members who have reached the age of 55 and over, new members are always welcome so come long and enjoy a nice leisurely game of golf while making new friends and meeting some old friends.

MEMBERSHIP: New members are always welcome for more information on membership please 071 984 1302 or email us on info@bundorangolfclub.com, also check out the website at www.bundorangolfclub.com.



Portsalon

Charlie Canning Memorial: The first Saturday in August is the home of the Charlie Canning Memorial at Portsalon and a large turnout once more played in memory of our former greenkeeper this year. Joe Coyle (6) came out on top with a fine score of 41 points, his strong level-par back nine proving enough to come out tops in a three-way break of tie from Paul O'Reilly and Martin McGrath.

Barton Cup: Bank Holiday Monday saw a bumper entry competing for the famous Barton Cup trophy at Portsalon, this year's event very kindly sponsored by Glen Estates.

Continuing a strong and long-held tradition, it was youth that won the day as teenager Thomas Abom (4) held off Jonathan Gallagher (16) to win the final.

In all probability, young Thomas played some of the best golf witnessed in the Barton Cup for many a year, completing his semi-final win over Lorcan McCoy in a three-under par tally and then fending off Johnny with a two-under display of powerful ball striking and touch on the greens in the final itself.

An overwhelmingly worthy winner on the day, Thomas treated those that were on the course to witness the final to a really sparkling display and looks every inch a scratch golfer in the making. Johnny has already tasted a big win this summer in the John Sweeney Memorial and can be proud of his display in the decider, where he ran into an unstoppable train.

Club Matchplays: Reminder to all that the deadlines for each round need to be adhered to, please check these in the ClubV1 App and get your matches organised or the competitions secretary will toss coin to decide the winners; you've been warned!

Results - Wednesday 29th July – Open Stableford: Winner: Anna Abom (16) – 42 pts; Runner-up: Owen Connell (17) – 40 pts; Gross: Ciaran Gilcreest (1) – 35 gross pts; Third: Ciaran McCormick (15) – 40 pts. CSS: Members 72, Visitors 73

Saturday 2nd August – Charlie Canning Memorial Trophy: Winner: Joe Coyle (6) – 41 pts BOT; Runner-up: Paul O'Reilly (7) – 41 pts BOT; Gross: Diarmuid Logue (6) – 31 gross pts; Third: Martin McGrath (19) – 41 pts. Ladies: Sarah Nicholl (16) – 34 pts. CSS: Men – 72 Ladies – 72

Sunday 3rd August – Gents Members: Winner: Matthew McLaughlin (30) – 44 pts; Runner-up: Noel Fisher (13) – 41 pts BOT; Gross: Damian Toland (7) – 33 gross pts; Third: Brendan Gallagher (13) – 41 pts

Donegal GC (Murvagh)

18/19 July: Singes Stroke: The first stroke competition of the year, played off the green markers, was always going to be a low scoring affair and Martin Mc Namee (09) duly obliged with a great score of 67. Paul Patton (20) was 2nd in a BOT with Donal Cannon (21) when both tied with 68. 4th was Kyran Monaghan (20) with 69. John Neary (03) went around in a fabulous 72 shots to claim the Gross prize with 69.

Wed 22 July: Liverpool fan Aidy Gallagher (13) had a double reason for celebrating when he was the runaway winner of the weekly Wednesday Open and later that evening he saw his beloved Liverpool lift the Premiership trophy. His 41 pts was 4 pts clear of John Fallon (17) who claimed 2nd in a BOT with Billy Madden (07) when both finished with 37 pts. Ruairi O’Connor (Co. Sligo) was 4th with 36 pts. Gross winner was Ciaran McMahon (Concra Woods) with 28 pts and Ladies winner was Nora McGarry with 35 pts.

25/26 July: Jason Conway (06) was the winner of the weekend competition with 39 pts, followed by Conor Rooney (22) in 2nd with 38 pts in a BOT with Gerry McSorley (13).Gross prize went to Shaun Meehan (05) with 37 pts

Wed 29 July: Open Competition: Following on from his landslide victory in our first Open of the season, Oisin O’Donnell (22) again came to the fore with a great score of 42 pts to win by 3 pts from Mark Rooney (08) from Killymoon and Stephen Allister (11) from Enniskillen who were separated in a BOT with 39 pts each. Eoin Casey (08) from Edmonstown was 4th with 38 pts. Gross winner was John Meehan (07) with 31 pts and Ladies winner was Catherine Connolly (Newtonstewart) with 35 pts.

1st/2nd August: Tiago Kangombe (10) was the Bank Holiday weekend winner with a great score of 41 pts. 2nd was Billy Silcock (13) in a BOT with Darren McDaid (02) on 40 pts. Gross winner was John Neary (02) with 36 pts.

Lough Erne & Links Challenge: Congratulations to the team of John Meade, Donna Meade, Justin Coughlin and Eibhlin O’Donnell who were the overall winners of this year’s challenge. Played over 3 fantastic courses – Murvagh, Narin & Portnoo and Lough Erne – golfers travelled from all 4 corners of Ireland to participate in this prestigious event. Credit also to the organisers from each respective club.

Murvagh Junior Academy: The Junior Academy takes place on every Monday from 6:00 – 8:30pm and pre-booking is essential. For more information contact Sean Martin in the office on +353(0)749734054 or Club Professional Leslie Robinson on + 353(0)868235448

Gaoth Dobhair

There was a great turnout of members last Saturday for Lá An Uachtaráin. The early starters took advantage of the mild conditions to return some excellent scores with two players Daniel Ó Gallchóir (8) and Lorcán Mulligan (22) in the first three ball out returning 42 points to set a target that would not be surpassed on the day. Fifteen players made the cut for the additional 9 holes. The cut off mark was 39 points. Conditions changed somewhat with the rain starting as the qualifiers started the playoff. However the conditions did not seem to bother Micheál Óg Ó Dochartaigh (17) who had 39 pts for the first 18 holes returning a great score of 24 pts for the third nine to take Pól Ó Rabhartaigh’s Presidents Prize. The full results are as follows: 1st Micheál Óg Ó Dochartaigh (17) 63 pts; 2nd Owenie Gallagher (14) 61 pts; Gross Daniel Ó Gallchóir (8) 34 pts; 3rd Seán Coyle (20) 60 pts bot; 4th Hugh Ó Gallchóir (4) 60 pts bot; 5th Jason Mc Bride (6) 60 pts; Best 18 Lorcán Mulligan (22) 42 pts

The nines went to Pól Mac Cumhaill (12) and Peadar Ó Gallchóir (12) with 22 pts each. The Category Prize went to Paul Fletcher (21) with 40 pts.

The winner of the draw for the SIM Driver was Pól Mac Aoidh.

Inter Club Matches: The Donegal League Team lost their match against B & S on Thursday evening while the Jimmy Bruen team had a great win against Letterkenny GC on Sunday evening.

The Pierce Purcell team lost out narrowly to our neighbours Cumann Gailf Chloich Cheann Fhaola on Monday with two matches swaying their way on the final green in Gaoth Dobhair and Cloich Cheann Fhaola. Good luck to CGCCF in the next round.

The Senior Scratch team travelled to Bundoran on Monday and won three matches from five to take a 3-2 lead into the return leg at home. Cathal Óg, Michael O’ Dwyer and Seán Sweeney won their matches. Maith sibh.

The Lady Captain Edel Uí Rabhartaigh’s Prize to the men will be played on Friday 7th. A 9 hole competition over the back nine.

GaIlf Óige: The juniors played for Duais An Bhan Chaiftín on Sunday and the results were as follows. Junior A 1st Oisín Diver, 2nd Cronán McFadden, 3rd Liam Breathnach.

Junior B 1st Tadhg Ó Baoill, 2nd Cathal Ó Gallchóir, 3rd Cathal Mac Aoidh.

Junior C 1st Jamie Mac Aoidh, 2nd Adam Mac Giolla Bhríde, 3rd John Joe Mc Bride.

Club Classic: The Annual club classic sponsored by Divers Hyundai ad Ra Pacáistí will take place on the 15th of August. To enter a team you can call Peadar on 087 0544258 or members can book on How Did I Do. The cost to enter a Team is €100 that includes food after golf.

Cloughaneely

Cloughaneely Golf Club have now reached another semi-final. The Minor League team join the Donegal League and Junior Scratch Cup who reached semi finals recently. Our Minor League team advanced to the semi final with a great win over Buncrana Golf Club. Shane Corless and Shaun McGarvey claimed the first point with a birdie on 13 to close out a 6&5 win. Joe McGarvey and John Murphy soon followed them with the second point, also winning 6&5. This final point was secured by the last match in Cloughaneely with JB McCallion and Joe Gallagher playing some solid golf on the way to a 4&3 win.

We now move into the semi final well done to Hugo Cannon and all his panel on a great team performance.

Our Pierce Purcell team were in action on Monday against local neighbours Gaoth Dobhair. The away tie meant 3 matches away against a strong Gaoth Dobhair team and a super finish by Francis Boyle & Brian McGee led to a 1up win on the 18th green with the final putt! At home John McGinley and Seamus O'Hanlon won well and it was down to Paul Harkin & Conor Ó Gallchóir who came from 3 down after 10 to win on the 18th green in another very close match. Thank you to Gaoth Dobhair for very sporting and competitive matches.

Our Jimmy Bruen team line out this Friday at 5pm against Portsalon with home advantage. Weekend Results 2nd August: 1st: Ryan McCallion (34) 37pts, CAT 1: Denis Boyle (9) 35pts, CAT 2: Michael Nolan (16) 35pts, CAT 3: Tony Doohan (23) 32pts.

Our Club President Denis Coyle has his big day on Saturday 15th August more details to follow next week.

New Members are welcome for more information on Golf Membership: Tel 074 9165416 or email us. Bígí slán agus tabhair aire.

Rosapenna

Leitrim Cup: The 101st Leitrim Cup, sponsored by The Pavilion Golf Shop, took place over the bank holiday weekend. The traditional stroke play qualifying round was played over the Old Tom Morris Links on Saturday, with the results as follows -1st Martin Coary (20) with 65 nett; 2nd Chris Breen (6) with 66 nett; 1st Gross Seamus Connor (4) with 71 gross; 2nd Gross Brendan Roache (8) with 75 gross; 3rd Martin McBride (13) with 67 nett; 4th John McClafferty (15) with 68 nett; 5th John Dowds (14) with 69 nett; 6th Denis (F) McBride (10) with 70 nett bot

The quarter finals & semi finals were both played over 12 holes on Sunday the 3rd with the results as follows: Quarter finals- Brendan Roache defeated John Dowds; Seamus Connor defeated John McClafferty; Denis McBride defeated Martin McBride; Chris Breen defeated Martin Coary. Semi finals- Brendan Roache defeated Seamus Connor; Chris Breen defeated Denis McBride

The 18 hole final took place on Monday afternoon in near perfect links conditions. The match ended with a 4&2 victory for the 2013 winner, Brendan Roache. .

Club Competition: The club competition on Sunday the 2nd was played over the Old Tom Morris Links. The winner with 36pts bot was Liam Breen (15*), the runner up was Thomas McMenamin (4*) with 36pts bot. The gross winner was Michael Bradley Snr (5) with 28 gross pts. Third place was John Feeney (23) with 36pts bot. The front nine winner was Michael Kelly (12*) with 21pts and the back nine winner was Raymond Doody (15*) with 22pts. * denotes adjusted handicap re mixed tee, this is a two shot increase to your standard handicap when playing from the blue markers. All players are to mark their card as normal, the computer will add the additional strokes. Twos - Dermot Ward 2 @ 17th, Michael Bradley 2 @ 2nd, Liam Breen 2 @ 17th, Michael Kelly 2 @ 2nd, Jodie McHugh 2 @ 7th & Denis O'Kane 2 @ 14th winning one sleeve of Titleist Tour Soft each. Members can book tee times for all competitions via the BRS App by selecting the competition from the dashboard. All club entry fees are to be paid by cash as previous.

2020 Doubles Matchplay: The entry sheet for this years doubles matchplay is now available in The Pavilion Golf Shop, the entry fee is €15.00 per pair. The format is pick your own partner as in previous years.

Michael Bonner Singles Matchplay: All third round ties must be completed by Monday the 31st of August, any ties not completed will be tossed.

Nine & Dine: The weekly Nine & Dine event will resume on Friday 14th August over both the Strand Nine & Valley Nine from 5.00pm. Sign up via The Pavilion Golf Shop on 00353 (0)74 915 5000.

Generations Cup: Congratulations to Oisín Scanlon and Aidan Friel on winning The Generation Cup on Wednesday evening last. The Junior Open Golf Competition on Monday August 10th will be played on The Coastguard nine course from 6pm. Registration from 5.30pm in The Golf Pavilion.

Team Golf: Congratulations to our Minor League team who beat Greencastle 3-2 last Friday the 31st, they won all 3 games at home with the two away matches being called in before the conclusion of each match. Well done to our Irish Junior Cup team who beat Buncrana 4-1 last Thursday the 30th, they now face Cruit Island in the next round. Congratulations to our Senior Scratch Matchplay team who also beat Buncrana 3-2 last Friday the 31st. The Senior team now play Dunfanaghy in the county quarter final.

Upcoming Events

Thursday 6th - Tuesday 11th Open Week 2020

Friday 14th - Nine & Dine

Sunday 16th - Club competition

Rosapenna Ladies

Many thanks to Apex Hearing Ltd for sponsoring Saturdays competition which elicited another huge entry. The course and conditions were excellent which once again resulted in great scoring and well done to Betty Feeney (36) who had a magnificent 42 points to claim first prize, just pushing Ann Currie (19) into runner up spot with 41 points. In third place was Orla Lenny (16) with 40 points. The nines winners were Kit Boyce (21) 19 points with Laura McKeague (31) with 21 points.

The rescheduled Maire O’Donnell match against Gweedore took place on Friday with the Rosapenna team acquiring the requisite game to proceed into the next round, which will be against North-West Golf club. Both home and away fixtures to be completed before the end of August.

Thursday 6th August sees the start of Open Week at Rosapenna and loads of golf for ladies to participate in, either teams or singles. The Singles competitions all take place on the Old Tom Morris Links, with Friday 7th the being the annual Breast Care Unit charity day kindly sponsored again by McBride Fishing Co Ltd. Entry Fee on the day is €20 per person with all proceeds in aid of the LUH Breast Care Unit and many thanks to the Casey Family and the Rosapenna Resort for their generous support in facilitating this annual fundraiser. It would be appreciated if participants wear pink on the day or at least an item of pink in recognition of the Charity.

Saturdays ladies Singles Stableford (9 August) is sponsored by Creagh Concrete Ltd and Monday’s ladies Singles (10 August) is sponsored by Drumderg Joinery Ltd, and we are grateful to them for their support.

The rescheduled Generations Cup also took place during the past week and thanks to Mary Devlin for sponsoring the prizes as well as goodies for all entrants and thanks also to the volunteers who helped organise and supervise this event.

A new trophy, The Lady Cup has been presented to the Club by Sheila Breen and this will be for a foursomes matchplay tournament of high/low handicap pairings and those interested in participating are now invited to sign up to the sheet currently on display in the Locker room before Sunday 9 August when the draw will be made.

Forthcoming events after Open Week is the Saturday 15 August competition sponsored by Value Tiles, while the Seiko Competition is the following Saturday 22nd kindly sponsored by the Wall Family.

Please book all tee times via the Rosapenna Resort BRS system and support all of our generous sponsors when possible.