WATCH - Donegal town Christmas lights are switched on

Contact
Normally thousands of people flock to Donegal town for the annual Christmas lights switch-on.
But it was done in a different manner this year due to the Covid-19 restrictions - and many people tuned in online.
Once again there has been a great community spirit, with Donegal Co. Council, councillors and businesses all showing huge commitment.
And there was an upbeat message, as you can see in this video.
Zara Montgomery sang "Silent Night" before the big switch on.
After the official switch on numerous motorists in the area blew their horns in support.
Video by Siobhan McGowan.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Pictured at the STAR Awards are Tara Farrell , chairperson of Aontas, Niamh O’Reilly, CEO of AONTAS and Hilary Rose, star of hit TV show ‘The Young Offenders’
Child Talks 2020 participants Emer Neville from Clonmel and India from Laghey in Donegal with the Ombudsman for Children Dr Niall Muldoon
There are concerns that the slow decline of Donegal’s rate could see the county left on higher restrictions than most of the rest of the country
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.