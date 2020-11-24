WATCH - Donegal town Christmas lights are switched on

Normally thousands of people flock to Donegal town for the annual Christmas lights switch-on.

But it was done in a different manner this year due to the Covid-19 restrictions - and many people tuned in online.

Once again there has been a great community spirit, with Donegal Co. Council, councillors and businesses all showing huge commitment.

And there was an upbeat message, as you can see in this video.

Zara Montgomery sang "Silent Night" before the big switch on.

After the official switch on numerous motorists in the area blew their horns in support.

Video by Siobhan McGowan.