WATCH: RSA with help from Teresa Mannion offer very helpful advice on driving in snow

Driving in snow can be daunting and dangerous.
The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has issued this helpful video which all motorists are advised to watch.
The video is presented by Teresa Mannion and is part of a series by the RSA on driving in extreme weather conditions.
