WATCH: Curlew stops off for breakfast on the banks of a Donegal river

The Donegal Town office of DonegalLive.ie offers lovely views of the Eske estuary and Donegal Bay - and some great wildlife watching opportunities.

Heron, egret, gulls, mallards and grebes can regularly been seen from the office windows, as can seals and the occasional jumping fish.

But one staff member was delighted to look out this morning and see a curlew dropping in for breakfast at low tide.

It's call is often heard along the shores of Donegal Bay at dusk but they are not so easy to spot with their clever camouflage. It may be that the huge reduction in traffic and human activity has enticed this iconic wader to come a bit closer to the town.