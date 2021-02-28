WATCH: Former colleagues and Donegal community pay respectful tribute to late retired garda

Gardaí in Donegal Town were joined by retired colleagues and members of the community in paying respects to former Garda Kevin Corcoran.

Retired Garda Corcoran died in Letterkenny University Hospital on Sunday.

His remains were brought past Donegal Town Garda Station before continuing to his late residence at Finabans, Donegal Town.

Requiem Mass will be broadcast from St Agatha's Church, Clar on Tuesday at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery