WATCH: Donegal priest accidentally plays rap music at start of Mass

Fr Pat Ward's lockdown Mass live-streams have become a big part of people's daily lives - and every so often, he gives his parishioners in Kincasslagh and Burtonport reason to smile.
Like recently, when he began his blessing of a live streamed Mass by accidentally playing some rap music, ‘Young Prophet’ by Samson (aka Black the Ripper).
Video: Kincasslagh Parish Facebook
