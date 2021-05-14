WATCH: Hundreds of mica affected homeowners protesting in Carndonagh this evening

Hundreds of homeowners affected by mica have taken to the streets to protest in Carndonagh this evening.

Angry protesters have lined the streets in the north Inishowen town this evening, with many carrying placards calling for the boycotting of the firm at the centre of controversy.

Protesters are calling for the government to implement a 100% redress scheme for homeowners. Currently the government is providing up to 90% of the costs with homeowners having to pay the remaining 10%.

Earlier this week an impromptu demonstration was held in Carndonagh outside a construction site, whose blocks were being provided by local firm.

Concerns were raised with the current scheme, which is being implemented by Donegal County Council.

