WATCH: Donegal girls shares her life living with a mica in poignant video

A Donegal girl has recorded a poignant video showing how her family's life has been affected by mica.

In the video Aoife McLaughlin (13) from the Isle of Dough, Inishowen, explains how her family was forced to move out of their home as it was too dangerous to stay.

The walls were crumbling around them due to mica defective blocks.

