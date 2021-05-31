WATCH: Donegal girls shares her life living with a mica in poignant video

A Donegal girl has recorded a poignant video showing how her family's life has been affected by mica.
In the video Aoife McLaughlin (13) from the Isle of Dough, Inishowen, explains how her family was forced to move out of their home as it was too dangerous to stay.
The walls were crumbling around them due to mica defective blocks.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.