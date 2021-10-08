Watch: Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald gives her reaction at the mica protest rally in Dublin

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald was among the politicians at the mica protest rally in Dublin today.
She is giving her full support to the campaign for 100% redress for those affected by the defective blocks that have left thousands facing an uncertain future about their homes.
