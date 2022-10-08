Watch: The eerie scene as Creeslough awakens following tragedy

A cloud hangs over Creeslough following an unfathomable tragedy yesterday afternoon.
An explosion at the Applegreen service station took place on Friday at 3:20pm approximately, with emergency services working tirelessly through the night at the scene.
The first three of those deaths were confirmed late last night, with Donegal waking to the tragic news this morning that the toll had risen to seven, with many more in hospital. A search and recovery operation for further fatalities remains ongoing.
