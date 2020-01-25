WATCH: Three-car collision leads to heavy traffic delays in Letterkenny

There have been lengthy traffic delays in Letterkenny town centre this evening (Saturday) following a three car traffic collision on the town's Pearse Road.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm on one of the town's busiest routes, close to the Domina's Pizza outlet.

It's not thought anyone suffered any serious injuries, but ambulance and fire personnel attended the scene along with Gardai.

The collision caused a heavy build-up of traffic this evening.

There have been a number of traffic collisions in and around the town this week. On Thursday a number of vehicles were involved in a collision on the Port Road, close to the entrance to Letterkenny IT.

And shortly after lunchtime on Friday, there were delays following a three-car collision close to Woodland National School on the main Letterkenny to Ramelton road.

VIDEO: BRIAN MC DAID