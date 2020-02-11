Busy road cleared after long delays after bus broke down

There were major traffic delays for some time this morning in and around the Twin Towns after a Bus Eireann vehicle broke down.

The incident happened near the busy Kilross junction on the main Stranorlar to Letterkenny road.

The bus broke down on a serious of bad bends making it difficult for other road users to get past.

Gardai were on the scene and operated an emergency stop-go system.

The bus was eventually recovered from the scene and the road was then cleared.

Motorists are still advised to take care on the roads today as the bad weather has made driving conditions extremely dangerous in parts of the county.

See the video from today's traffic delays from Brian McDaid