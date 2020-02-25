WATCH: Heavy snowfall in Donegal

Contact
Snow is falling heavily in many parts of Donegal.
This video from snow at the pier and Eske estuary area in Donegal Town.
Conditions are likely to worsen with a nationwide Status Yellow warning for hail, sleet and snow in effect. The warning will remain in place until 9.00am on Wednesday.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Inishowen-based co-owner of The Muff Liquor Company, Laura Bonner, is hoping that a pop-up bar at London's Camden Market next month will lead to new customers.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.