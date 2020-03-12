WATCH: Safety concerns on major Donegal road raised by councillor

A Lifford councillor has warned that unless changes were made to a stretch of road outside his town, lives could be lost.

Cllr Gerry Crawford was speaking at the recent Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District meeting in Lifford.

He said he was aware there had been at least three fatalities and numerous accidents in the area and argued the a combination of ever increasing traffic volumes, concealed entrances, the pedestrian refuge/traffic island and the 60km speed limit of between Lifford roundabout to where the N14 meets the Murlog junction left things in a dangerous state for traffic exiting out of St Jude's Court, Clonleigh Park, Hazelwood Drive, Lifford Common and Croaghan Height.

He added he was 'fed up' hearing that engineers were investigating concerns. Now's the time to put words into action, he said.

“Put simply when you are coming up from Murlog church or school you are on a regional road and then you come out to a national primary route at what is a very busy junction. It is nearly impossible to position yourself to see traffic coming in from the Letterkenny direction, you almost have to look out the back window of the car. It's a skill in itself if you are driving a bus, truck or larger vehicle to exit. It's dangerous and needs a remedy,” said Cllr Crawford.

He added: “I don't want this concern to disappear into that famous filing cabinet and we never hear of it again. I want an update at our next meeting," he said.