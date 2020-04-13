WATCH: Main street is flanked by mourners as funeral takes place of popular Letterkenny man

Well known Letterkenny man Patrick (Paddy) MacIntrye from Ard O’Donnell was laid to rest this afternoon following his funeral Mass which was streamed live via the St Eunan’s Cathedral webcam.

The high esteem in which he was held was reflected by the large number of people who, in keeping with HSE and government social distancing guidelines, flanked both sides of the town’s main street as the funeral cortege made its way to his place of eternal rest.

An avid GAA follower, members of his local club, St. Eunan’s, formed a Guard of Honour as he passed down the Market Square in the centre of his beloved town.

He passed away at his home on Saturday night after a long battle with illness.

Sincere sympathy is extended to his family and large circle of friends.

VIDEO: Brian McDaid