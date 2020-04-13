WATCH: Main street is flanked by mourners as funeral takes place of popular Letterkenny man

Contact
Well known Letterkenny man Patrick (Paddy) MacIntrye from Ard O’Donnell was laid to rest this afternoon following his funeral Mass which was streamed live via the St Eunan’s Cathedral webcam.
The high esteem in which he was held was reflected by the large number of people who, in keeping with HSE and government social distancing guidelines, flanked both sides of the town’s main street as the funeral cortege made its way to his place of eternal rest.
An avid GAA follower, members of his local club, St. Eunan’s, formed a Guard of Honour as he passed down the Market Square in the centre of his beloved town.
He passed away at his home on Saturday night after a long battle with illness.
Sincere sympathy is extended to his family and large circle of friends.
VIDEO: Brian McDaid
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.