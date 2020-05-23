WATCH: Strong winds and rain batter Arranmore Island

Winds are continuing to batter the north west this Saturday afternoon and motorists are warned to look out for fallen trees and debris on roads.

Thanks to Denis O'Donnell from Arranmore who sent us in this video which captures the strength of the winds around the island this morning

Strong overnight winds caused quite a bit of storm damage around the county.

Homes and businesses on Arranmore and in the wider Dungloe and Burtonport areas were among those without power for some time on Friday.

More than 1,600 customers in that area are affected as strong winds hit Donegal with coastal areas worst affected. Gusts of up to 110km/h were forecast.

Areas of Glenties and Derrybeg were also left without power and crews from ESB Networks worked to restore power to all affected customers.

A view of the stormy seas seen through the goals at Rannagh Park on Arranmore Island PICTURE: DENIS O'DONNELL

People are warned to watch out for fallen power lines and to report any faults or fallen lines to 1850 372 999.

Yesterday Met Éireann upgraded its earlier weather warning to include a status orange gale warning and increased wind speeds for Friday night.

The forecast for today is for wind and showers with fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds, and gales near north west coasts. Overall cloudy with scattered heavy showers, and the risk of hail.

It will be blustery early tonight with some further rain and drizzle, gradually clearing northwards and petering out. Lowest temperatures 7 to 10 degrees Celsius.