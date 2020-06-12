Could your Donegal mammy find you a date on RTE series?

Contact
If dating apps have you on a road to nowhere, perhaps swiping right was all wrong all along. Could the secret be to ask for the expertise and insight of your mam or dad?
Pulling with my Parents will soon be back on RTÉ2 and wants to save young singles from the merry-go-round of bad dates – once we’re all allowed out of the house and back on the merry-go-round, that is.
RTÉ are looking for men and women from all over Ireland, who are jaded with swiping, ghosting and disastrous dates, to give something new a try.
"In this warm and funny series, we’ll explore the deepest corners of the generation gap, enjoy some old-fashioned romance with a side of cringe and endeavour to answer the age-old question, does mammy really know best?
"As well as a crash course in emojis, your parents will also try some more traditional ways to find a date. Will a small ad in the Farmer’s Journal be just the ticket? Is there plenty of talent at the GAA club or does one of the neighbours have a niece who could be ‘the one’?
"If you’re single and up for a laugh – or if your child’s love life is in need of some TLC – then email dating@alleycats.tv. And even if your family don’t want to take part, we want to hear from people who think that they would be chosen by a mammy to go on a date with their beloved child!
