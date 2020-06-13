WATCH: Gaoth Dobhair man's efforts to showcase the region to a global audience

Contact
A personal trainer from Gaoth Dobhair has captured some amazing footage from the Gaoth Dobhair area and presented it to a wider audience on social media.
Conor MacLabhraí, 24, who lives in the heart of the Gaeltacht region wants to promote the area on a global scale and see more and more people come to the area when restrictions ease following the pandemic.
"I am just trying to promote Gweedore and the surrounding areas to show the world how beautiful it is," he said.
Conor's other great videos can be found on Instagram.
