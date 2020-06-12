Watch: Daniel and Majella do online Zumba workout as new TV series gets underway

International singing star and the nation's favourite, Daniel O'Donnell, will be catching up with fans and friends online as he hosts his new chat and entertainment show.

Each week Daniel will be joined online by a variety of guests as he chats to them about everything; from how they are coping in lockdown, to the new activities & hobbies they have taken up over the last few weeks.

This Sunday, on episode two of Daniel sa Bhaile, Daniel will chat with Derek Ryan and Philomena Begley as they discuss their new single “It Won’t Rain Forever”. Majella joins Daniel as they decide to take part in an online Zumba workout. Daniel will also be learning mindfulness through chocolate and he will be joined online by a special guest.

Join Daniel each Sunday evening on TG4 as he presents his brand-new show full of chat & craic from his home during lockdown.

Produced by Big Mountain Productions with support from the Irish Language Broadcast Fund of Northern Ireland Screen.