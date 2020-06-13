Watch: Donegal man's 300km charity cycle in aid of Pieta House

Contact
A Donegal man has smashed his target in a fundraising cycle for Pieta House.
Paul McDaid set a goal of €800 when he decided to launch a gofundme page to tie in with doing a 300km cycle today.
But by 5.00 pm this evening he had already passed the €3,000 mark.
He said: "All funds raised will be going straight to Pieta House in order to help keep the service running in the North West of Ireland and as we all know it is a much needed service across the country."
And if you want to donate, just go this link: https://ie.gofundme.com/f/300km-for-pieta-house
YouTube video clip by Brian McDaid.
