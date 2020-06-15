WATCH: Drone footage of evening blaze in Letterkenny

Fire services are currently attending the scene of a major blaze in the Kiltoy area of Letterkenny.

This spectacular drone footage capturing the blaze was posted on social media this evening.

There were traffic delays in the area for a period of time as emergency services attended the scene.

A view of the fire from the Woodlands area of Letterkenny

Plumes of smoke could be seen rising into the area from several miles away.

It's not thought there were any injuries.