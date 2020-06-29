WATCH: Parenting has gone cuckoo in one Donegal garden

Contact
One of our eagle-eyed readers discovered a good-hearted robin feeding a cuckoo in their garden.
Maureen Carr filmed the exchange, between the cuckoo and a robin, and sent it to donegallive.ie.
According to one website, the practice is a common one, where brood parasites trick birds into taking care of their young.
