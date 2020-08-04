Crolly, Corveen and areas across west Donegal severely hit by floods

Contact
Areas across west Donegal have been severely impacted by flooding this afternoon. A status yellow rain warning remains in place.
A sign on the road approaching Crolly warns motorists that the road is flooded.
The Corveen road is closed this afternoon. Fields on either side of the Corveen road are also flooded.
The river at the Old Chapel is rising and water has spread onto the field it runs through. This is an area that has been flooded many times before.
It is expected that closures will be implemented as the evening progresses.
