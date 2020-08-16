Eight people towed to safety by Donegal lifeboat after vessel breaks down

Contact
Eight people have been brought to shore by a Donegal lifeboat after their vessel suffered mechanical problems.
Lough Swilly RNLI was tasked by the Irish Coast Guard to the aid of the small cruiser around 8.30pm on Saturday.
The crew towed the boat to Buncrana pier.
The Inshore Lifeboat returned to Ned’s Point to be refuelled and made ready for service.
The video posted by Lough Swilly RNLI shows the Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat returning to its base at Ned’s Point.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The video posted by Lough Swilly RNLI shows the Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat returning to its base at Ned’s Point
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.