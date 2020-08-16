Eight people towed to safety by Donegal lifeboat after vessel breaks down

Eight people have been brought to shore by a Donegal lifeboat after their vessel suffered mechanical problems.

Lough Swilly RNLI was tasked by the Irish Coast Guard to the aid of the small cruiser around 8.30pm on Saturday.

The crew towed the boat to Buncrana pier.

The Inshore Lifeboat returned to Ned’s Point to be refuelled and made ready for service.

The video posted by Lough Swilly RNLI shows the Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat returning to its base at Ned’s Point.