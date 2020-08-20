WATCH: Van catches fire in busy car park

Contact
Fire crews have attended the scene of a fire at Navenny Car Park in Ballybofey this morning.
A Northern-registered van, parked in the car park, caught fire.
The scene on Thursday morning after the van caught fire in Navenny Car Park in Ballybofey
The emergency services were called to the scene and fire personnel quickly brought the fire under control.
The incident happened shortly after 11am. Nobody was injured in the incident. Locals reported hearing 'popping' noises coming from the car park and when they went to investigate they saw the van ablaze.
Fire crews brought the fire under control
