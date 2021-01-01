150th anniversary of the Disestablishment of the Church of Ireland

Contact
Today marks the 150th anniversary of the Irish Church Act 1869 which took effect from January 1, 1871.
Disestablishment separated the Church of Ireland from its union with the Church of England, and from the state, and created the core structure of the Church of Ireland as we know it today.
Archbishop Michael Jackson is the Chair of the Church of Ireland's Disestablishment 150 Committee, and has produced this informative video.
More information on how the Church has been marking the anniversary is available at www.ireland.anglican.org/d150
The Church of Ireland in Donegal is in the Diocese of Derry and Raphoe.
