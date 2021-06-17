Minister Charlie McConalogue leading CAP negotiations

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine has spoken of the importance of achieving maximum flexibility in the on going CAP (Common Agricultural Policy) negotiations.
Speaking in An Dáil on Wednesday, Minister McConalogue, who is leading Ireland's CAP negotiations, said he wanted to deliver "a fair, flexible and well-funded CAP for the farmers and the 120,000 farm families of Donegal and Ireland.
