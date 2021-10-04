Listen: Jason Quigley on facing Demetrius Andrade for the WBO World Middleweight title

Jason Quigley will challenge Demetrius Andrade for the WBO World Middleweight title in November.

Quigley (19-1, 1KOs) will face ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade (30-0, 18KOs), who puts his WBO World Middleweight belt on the line, at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire on November 19 - live worldwide on DAZN.

“This is everything that I’ve trained for, everything I’ve done in my career has been to put myself in this position,” Quigley said.

“I’m grateful and honoured to be in this position. It’s a great feeling, a great time for me.

“We’re not there yet, though. This is part of the journey to becoming a world champion. I’m one fight away now. I’m at the stage of my career now where it’s time to start challenging for and winning world titles.”

Quigley overcame Shane Mosley Jr in May to land the WBO NABO Middleweight title in May and immediately turned his focus to a bigger moment.

Andrade won the vacant WBO World Middleweight title with a win over Walter Kautondokwa in October 2018. Four successful defences - including a January 2020 win over Irishman Luke Keeler - have followed for the 33-year-old Rhode Island native.

Quigley said: “He is a great champion. He has been very avoided in the fight game because of his ability, because of how good he is. Any of the other world champions out there have avoided him because it’s a big risk for them to take.”

The WBO World Middleweight belt has been held twice by Irish boxers. Quigley’s coach, Andy Lee, defeated Matvey Korobov to land the title in 2014 in Las Vegas, while Steve Collins defeated Chris Pyatt, the defending champion, to win it in 1994.

Quigley has boxed twice in the Boston area as a pro. He stopped Greg McCoy in Plymouth in 2014 and Daniel Rosario’s evening ended in the sixth round in Quincy in 2018.

Quigley believes the Irish will be out in force as he returns to America’s east coast for the biggest night of his career.

He said: “This will be the next best thing to a hometown fight for me. I’ve seen the support I’ve had when I boxed in Boston twice. Those fights were nowhere near the magnitude of this one. I’m expecting a massive Irish support. The Irish will outweigh Andrade fans come fight night.”

Quigley, promoted by Golden Boy Promotions and managed by Sheer Sports, is going to America with one aim.

He said: “It’s time now for me to go and get what I deserve, what I’ve worked hard for. I’m going to enjoy the lead-up to this fight. It’s going to be ruthless and relentless - and that won’t change when I get into that ring.

“That world title is coming back to Ireland, full stop.”

Andrade said: “November 19, it’s me again. Jason Quigley, world rated, good amateur pedigree, decent skills, comes to fight, and hats off to him, he’s actually willing to step in the ring with me, which you can’t say for any of these other so-called top guys. On November 19 though I show him that there are levels to this game.

“Just keep winning, that’s all I can do. Go in there, handle my business, do my job, look sensational, come out healthy and then it’s onto the next. If you have a belt at 160 or 168 lbs, let’s go.

“Put the politics aside, have your people call Eddie. Let’s get down to business. Charlo, stop running your mouth, making up excuse after excuse. You’re a fighter, let’s fight bro. GGG, where you at? Unify against Murata and then let’s put the three belts on the line next year.

“Canelo you going to run up to 175? Cool, I can meet you there, no problem. First things first though, I need to go out on November 19, defend my championship belt, and put on a spectacular performance, and that’s exactly what I plan on doing.”

Three more World title fights in support of Andrade’s clash with Quigley are led by Murodjon Akhmadaliev defending his IBF and WBA World Super Bantamweight titles against Ronny Rios.

The third world title fight is pits Mexico vs. Puerto Rico and it’s the long-awaited showdown between Julio Cesar Martinez and McWilliams Arroyo.

The fourth World title bout on the bill is the second step on the path to crowing an undisputed women’s champion at 140lbs as Kali Reis takes on Jessica Camara for the WBA, IBO and vacant WBO straps.

"This is a fantastic card for fans to enjoy worldwide on DAZN, and a great example of our two partners Matchroom and Golden Boy working together to put on excellent shows,” said Ed Breeze, EVP Rights at DAZN. “Jason Quigley steps up against one of the toughest challenges in the middleweight division, the flawless and reigning WBO champion, Demetrius Andrade. What a night of boxing we have on our hands, and we’re thrilled to deliver this fight to DAZN subscribers on November 19.”

“I am delighted to be able to partner up again with Matchroom to deliver the best fights for fight fans on November 19,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “Four world titles will be on the line as some of our formable, most exciting fighters take on the toughest challenges of their career to prove they are the best in their weight divisions. First, McWilliams Arroyo, will be is exercising his mandatory challenge for the WBC World Flyweight Championship against Julio Cesar Martinez.

“Next, our very own Ronny Rios, who’s been on a winning streak since 2019, challenges Murodjon Akhmadaliev for the WBA and IBF Super Bantamweight World Titles. Finally, one of my favorite Golden Boy fighters, Jason Quigley will challenge Demetrius Andrade for the WBO Middleweight Title after a stellar performance against Shane Mosley Jr in May. I am fully confident in my fighters coming out successful and am looking forward to adding three new world champions to our Golden Boy roster.”