25 Oct 2022

Watch: Tommy Fleming to play special concert in Donegal church

The concert will support ongoing restoration work in the parish

Siobhan McNamara

25 Oct 2022 6:01 PM

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

A very special concert will take place in St Agatha’s Church, Clar near Donegal Town.

Singing star Tommy Fleming will perform in the church on Saturday, December 3 at 8pm, in aid of the restoration work of sister church, St Patrick’s, and the parish graveyard extension.

Tickets costing €32.50 can be bought online at www.tommyfleming.com

They can also be purchased from the Abbey Hotel in Donegal.

This promises to be an evening to remember. Tommy Fleming has been one of Ireland’s leading singers with a career spanning 30 years to date. His remarkable voice and his joy in performing make him a huge hit with people of all ages.

The Sligo man carved his own career path, growing his audience through back room gigs, charity appearances and the local festival circuit. He has overcome many obstacles, most significantly, surviving an horrific car crash in which he sustained a broken neck.

Perhaps it is that appreciation for life, and not taking anything for granted that brings his performance to the next level.

Wherever that special extra quality comes from, Tommy Fleming is without doubt one of the brightest stars of the Irish music industry today. St Agatha’s Church with its intimate atmosphere and beautiful acoustics is the perfect venue to appreciate his wonderful voice and to be part of an evening that will no doubt be talked about for years to come. 

