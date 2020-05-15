WATCH: Great World Cup memories - Donegal's Packie Bonner and Italia 1990

Packie Bonner recalls the infamous penalty shootout for Spórt TG4 ahead of tonight's World Cup Gold on TG4. This is a real gem from the sports archives, featuring action from the Italia 1990 FIFA World Cup.

The date was the 25th June 1990 and the venue was the Stadio Luigi Farraris in Genoa. The golden age of Irish soccer provides the basis for this archive-based international soccer series. Jack Charlton's Irish team included such players as Packie Bonner, Ray Houghton, Mick McCarthy, John Aldridge, David O'Leary, Paul McGrath and Kevin Moran.

A trip down memory lane from TG4 is tonight at 7.30pm, and you can get a flavour of it from this clip.