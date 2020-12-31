WATCH: Highlights of the season as Finn Harps defied the odds to stay up

Contact
Finn Harps pulled off their version of the "Great Escape" as they finished the end of the 2020 Airtricity League Premier Division campaign with a great run that enabled them to avoid relegation.
Harps opened their account with a home win over Sligo Rovers and a draw away to Derry City.
After four games the league was curtailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and was subsequently altered so clubs played just 18 league games instead of 36.
Harps had a superb run of results in the last two months, including a draw away to Dundalk, a first win at Dalymount Park since 1999 and hugely important home wins over St. Patrick's Athletic and Waterford.
And some of the best action is seen here in this package of the season's highlights that has been posted online by the club.
