WATCH: Some stunning goals from Finn Harps' new striker who impressed at FC United of Manchester

Has Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan pulled off the signing of the season with the arrival of striker Tunde Owolabi?
The 25-year-old Belgian certainly knows where the target is. He scored 35 goals in 41 appearances for FC United of Manchester in the 2019/20 season. And you can see some of them in this video.
Owolabi has agreed a deal with the Donegal club after his departure from Scottish Premier League side Hamilton Academical.
He featured in pre-season for Harps and will add to Horgan's options in attack.
