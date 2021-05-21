Search our Archive

WATCH: See the highlights as Finn Harps are sunk by stunning dramatic late free

Despite Mark Anthony McGinley's heroics, Drogheda bag the points

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Dane Massey scored with a superb direct free-kick from the edge of the penalty area to give Drogheda United a dramatic last-gasp 1-0 victory over Finn Harps in Friday evening's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash at Finn Park.

Drogheda had the better of the chances in a game with plenty of goalmouth action.

And Harps had goalkeeper Mark Anthony McGinley to thank for making a string of fine saves.

In a pulsating finish to a game that could have gone either way, the Louth side had Luke Heeney sent off in the 90th minute, and then deep into stoppage time Harps captain Dave Webster got his marching orders as he picked up a second yellow card for a challenge on Chris Lyons.

It proved to be a hugely costly free to concede as Massey then stepped up to crack home a memorable winner.

Drogheda stay fourth and Harps remain fifth.

Elsehwere, Shamrock Rovers' 33 match unbeaten league run ended as they lost 2-1 to Dundalk. St. Patrick's Athletic defeated Bohemians 2-1, Sligo Rovers had a 2-0 success over Longford Town and Ramelton man Ronan Boyce got the only goal of the game as Derry City won 1-0 away to bottom club Waterford FC.

