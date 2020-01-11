WATCH: BT Young Scientists judges praise Donegal antimicrobial seaweeds project

Contact
Two students from the Abbey Vocational School (AVS) in Donegal have come in for praise at the BT Young Scientists and Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE).
Second Year students Eadaoin Murphy and Shane Harvey reached the exhibition stage of the competition with their 'antimicrobial seaweeds' project.
In their feedback, judges said: "It is great to see students focusing on local solutions to larger problems such as antimicrobial resistance.
"It is a highly relevant project."
The BTYSTE Exhibition continues in Dublin's RDS today, Saturday.
