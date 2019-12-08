SEE PICTURE GALLERY: St Marys, Convoy hold their annual presentation night

St Marys, Convoy held their annual awards night at the weekend and celebrated the success of their Ladies, who won Division Two and were promoted to Division One and the senior men who were promoted to Division Two.

Awards were presented as follows

Reserve Player of Year: Conor McNamee

Young Reserve Player of Year: Conor Bonner

Joint Senior Player of Year: Dean Bonner and Joseph McGill

Joint Young Player of the Year: Bryan McNamee and Sean Patton

Club Person of Year: Oliver Prunty

Senior Ladies Player of Year: Niamh Mailey and Kelly Wilson

Young Ladies Player of Year: Dina Patton

Most Improved: Eleanor Duffy

Gaelic 4Mothers: Mairead Browne

Presents were also made to Conal McDermott and Matthew Coyle, Donegal U-17 members; Ellie Barron, U-17 Development and Donegal Ladies Minor

John Anthony McMullan and Gary Gillen, Donegal Masters

Amy Bonner, Donegal Senior Ladies

Paddy Dolan, Donegal U-20s

Enda McFeely for refereeing achievements.

A fantastic night was had with special guest Donegal senior vice-captain Hugh McFadden