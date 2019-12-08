SEE PICTURE GALLERY: St Marys, Convoy hold their annual presentation night

Contact
St Marys, Convoy held their annual awards night at the weekend and celebrated the success of their Ladies, who won Division Two and were promoted to Division One and the senior men who were promoted to Division Two.
Awards were presented as follows
Reserve Player of Year: Conor McNamee
Young Reserve Player of Year: Conor Bonner
Joint Senior Player of Year: Dean Bonner and Joseph McGill
Joint Young Player of the Year: Bryan McNamee and Sean Patton
Club Person of Year: Oliver Prunty
Senior Ladies Player of Year: Niamh Mailey and Kelly Wilson
Young Ladies Player of Year: Dina Patton
Most Improved: Eleanor Duffy
Gaelic 4Mothers: Mairead Browne
Presents were also made to Conal McDermott and Matthew Coyle, Donegal U-17 members; Ellie Barron, U-17 Development and Donegal Ladies Minor
John Anthony McMullan and Gary Gillen, Donegal Masters
Amy Bonner, Donegal Senior Ladies
Paddy Dolan, Donegal U-20s
Enda McFeely for refereeing achievements.
A fantastic night was had with special guest Donegal senior vice-captain Hugh McFadden
