PICTURE GALLERY: Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonnacha Foundation award for Carndonagh Clg

Comhghairdeas to Carndonagh GAA club's Cultural officer Caroline McLaughlin who received the Silver medal award on Saturday evening as part of Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonnacha foundation in Croke Park.
A fantastic achievement following her hard work in promoting Culture within the club throughout the year.
A huge thanks to all those who helped with all the Cultural club activities, and participated in Scór.
