PICTURE SLIDE SHOW: Donegal GAA in London to launch their House Draw

Team Donegal London were pleased to host the London launch of the Club Donegal “House Draw” together with the unveiling of the new Donegal Jersey for the 2020 season.
The Launch took place to a full house in the Clayton Crown Hotel Cricklewood.
Team Donegal London were joined by Mick McGrath the County Chairman together with Declan Bonner, Stephen Rochford, Michael Murphy, Ryan McHugh, Joanne Dawson, Siobhan Shovlin and Eddie Boyle.
At the end of the Launch Team Donegal London presented Mick McGrath the County Chairman with a cheque for €75,000.00 as part of their fundraising to support the completion of the Centre of Excellence Development in Convoy.
Team Donegal would like to thank everyone who attended the fundraising events throughout the year and for their continued support.
PICTURES: BRENDAN VAUGHAN
