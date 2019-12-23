Finn Harps complete their U-13 panel for 2020 National League season

Contact
Finn Harps have completed their U-13 panel for 2020 with a 17-strong panel selected.
Head of Finn Harps Academy, Kevin McHugh spoke about the influence of the U13 League on player development "It's a fantastic opportunity for these boys to come and play in the national league, the highest level at this age group in the country. We seen last year from the 20 competitive games how much it progresses the players development wise.
McHugh also paid compliment to the previous clubs "A lot of the boys in this squad are from local clubs which is great to see them lining out for Finn Harps. The boys are coming to us at such a good level and that's testament to their previous clubs and coaches who have brought them this far."
The full panel is:
Seaghan McCormick (Cappry Rovers)
Conor McGranaghan (Raphoe Town)
Ronan Callaghan (Ballybofey United)
Dylan Crawford (Killen Rangers)
Sean McGinley (Sion Swifts)
Alex Cunnea (St. Catherine's)
Daniel Cunningham (St. Catherine's)
Christian Ward (Eany Celtic)
Fergal McClafferty (Erne Wanderers)
Turlough Carr (Drumbar United)
Thomas McDevitt (Fintown Harps)
Ruairi Connaghan (Kilmacrennan Celtic)
Jack Mawditt (Swilly Rovers)
Oisín McHugh (Milford United)
Fintan Hasson (Illistrin FC)
Pádraig McBride (Gweedore Celtic)
Colm Ó Dochartaigh (Gweedore Celtic)
