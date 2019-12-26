PICTURE SLIDE SHOW: Ladies of Donegal GC, Murvagh celebrate with Christmas Cracker

The ladies of Donegal Golf Club Murvagh attended their last function of the 2019 golfing season, their ‘Christmas Cracker on Saturday, 7th December.

The event was organised by the new Lady Captain, Anne Murray and her new Ladies Committee which includes Vice Captain Anne Gillespie, Secretary Margaret Trimble, competitions secretary Geraldine Giblin, Mairin McCarthy, Mary Harley, Joan Thomas (PRO) and Rene Brogan.

The day commenced with a 9 hole competition. The winner was Mary Harley (18pts) BOT; 2nd Gillian O'Callaghan (18 pts); 3rd Geraldine Gorman (17 pts) BOT

At 3 pm lady members, both past and present, gathered in the clubhouse for a most enjoyable Xmas lunch. This year’s theme was Festive Bags and once again this year the Murvagh ladies arrived with fabulously decorated bags, all their own creations!

Lady Captain, Anne welcomed everyone and thanked the catering staff, waitresses and bar staff for all their hard work especially Colm and Fiona for the delicious meal enjoyed by all. This was followed by the Presentation of Prizes

Ladies Doubles 4BBB Competition: 1 Anne Gillespie & Mary Thomas; 2 Margaret Trimble and Valarie Barry. Birdie Comp Winner 2019 Helen O’Shea; Medal Trophy Winner 2019: Margaret Connelly. The 3 club (9 Hole) Comp (Sponsor Jane Brown): 1 Eibhlin O ‘Donnell; 2 Michelle O’Rourke

Winter LeagueTeam Competition: 1: Team Amber (246 pts): Crona O’Reilly (team Capt); Ann Gillespie; Ann Marie Gillespie; Geraldine Giblin & Mary B Meehan; 2: Team Jade (232 pts): Geraldine Gorman; Charlotte Caldwell; Joan Thomas; Valarie Barry & Audrey Johnson

Lady Captain, Anne announced some fixtures for 2020: On the 4th January @ 1.10pm the Saturday Club Match play competitions will re- commence. Names on time sheet were advised to make life easier for those operating the draw.

On the 12th Jan 2020 for 6 weeks a Spring re entry competition commences. Our PGA Professional, Leslie Robinson has agreed to give the ladies lessons on Saturdays from 12 – 1 commencing in January also.

Lady members interested in playing on teams should add their names to a list displayed on the Teams’ notice board in the locker room as soon as possible – closing dates for Team Entry in ILGU competitions is mid January

Darragh McGowan, Ballybofey golf Club organiser of The Shield competition, has informed Murvagh ladies that this competition will take place in the Ballybofey GC on Sat 18th April 2020. Ladies outing April 25th 2020

Murvagh will be hosting the Little bullet and the Portnoo friendly this year , dates to be arranged.

Lady Captain, Anne thanked everyone for their generous donation of €270 to the h designated charity of this year’s Xmas Cracker the Donegal Town Hospital Patients Comfort Fund and she wished all the members and staff a very happy Christmas. The evening finished with Cristmas Carols under the direction of our talented club member, singer Eibhlin O’Donnell on guitar.