PICTURE SLIDE SHOW: Donegal Town FC host the annual Ronan McGee Memorial Charity game

The bragging rights at Donegal Town FC for the next year will belong to the Sunday Team after they won the annual challenge against the Saturday Team 5-2 on Sunday.

The match is part of the annual Ronan McGee Memorial and among other former players and club members remembered before the game on Sunday were Marty Coulter, Rory Dunlevy and David McAndrew.

All proceeds from the day go to St. Agnes' Day Centre. In perfect playing conditions the game was kept on a tight rein by referee John McGlanaghey and there was plenty of support from the sidelines.