PICTURE SLIDE SHOW: Donegal Town FC host the annual Ronan McGee Memorial Charity game

Contact
The bragging rights at Donegal Town FC for the next year will belong to the Sunday Team after they won the annual challenge against the Saturday Team 5-2 on Sunday.
The match is part of the annual Ronan McGee Memorial and among other former players and club members remembered before the game on Sunday were Marty Coulter, Rory Dunlevy and David McAndrew.
All proceeds from the day go to St. Agnes' Day Centre. In perfect playing conditions the game was kept on a tight rein by referee John McGlanaghey and there was plenty of support from the sidelines.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.