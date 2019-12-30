PICTURE SLIDE SHOW: Cranford Athletic Club busy over Christmas period

St Stephens Day 2019 turned out to be a great day for a run round Cranford Park

John McFadden, Finn Valley AC held the lead throughout 4 laps of Cranford Park over this 1200m course to win the senior men’s race comfortably in a time of 19 minutes 26 seconds. A good time considering the slippy course underfoot and a few strong winds in parts. John was closely followed by his brother James McFadden in a time of 19.45 and coming in strongly in 3rd place was Liam Doherty from Milford AC in a time of 21 minutes John was awarded the Bill Hunter Memorial Cup in the Beach Hotel that afternoon.

There were four senior ladies who all put in fine personal performances and holding the lead throughout was Cranford’s own Bridie Trearty who finished in a time of 23.30, a great run by Bridie today and followed by another Cranford AC athlete, back on form, was Dymphna Gallagher 27.09, Paula Hegarty came in strongly in third place 28.17, last lady to finish was Anne McFadden from Doe, Creeslough. Bridie was presented the Winifred Gallagher memorial trophy at the senior prize giving held in the Beach Hotel Downings that afternoon.

Oran McMenamin put in a fine performance completing this challenging course in the Junior men category to win his event in a great time of 23.04 and was awarded a beautiful engraved crystal glass.

The masters category was hotly contested with Michael McHugh Milford AC finishing first in a time of 22.35, closely followed by Dinny Doherty 23.48 and Anthony Sweeney 24.10.

The Juveniles races are always great fun to watch as this is a handicap event where the fastest has to run the longest and everyone should be battling on the home straight the under 9 event was won by Matthew Giles followed closely by Faolan Caldwell Ben Mc Gee, Oisin Mc Bride and the only girl who braved the elements was Sarah Coyle. Anna Giles led the U12 race home followed by Diarmuid Gallagher Odhran McGroddy Karen Neely Kieran Marley killian Caldwell and Eathan Henderson. The U 15 was a battle to the end with Miah Fletcher winning with Clodagh Neely Ellie Mc Fadden Jessica Cullen Amy Cullen Blathnaid Gallagher with young Marley finishing strongly.

Well done to everyone who competed today. It was great to see so many families out to support each other with parents and children all entering. This made for a lovely family day in Cranford park.

North West Games held in Athlone IT Saturday 28th December

The Christmas season ended for Cranford AC with a last run out this year. This event was a good introduction to the indoor season ahead for our older athletes. With a very early start this ensured the dedicated athletes were well over their Christmas dinner.

Amy Cullen and Ellie McFadden both competed in the Under 14 girls 60m sprint and did well in their heats but unfortunately did not gain any medals but an opportunity to perfect their starts and gauge their form.

Nazara Mc Fadden returned to the track performing well in the under 16 60m and 800m, great to see Nazara back.

Aoife Giles performed well despite carrying an injury to gain bronze medal position in the U16 shot throwing a respectable 9.85 m, also throwing well in the same event Orla Neely gaining great experience and support from Aoife.

Theresa Mullen put in two excellent jumps in U16 long jump finishing with a silver medal position jumping 4m 94 great to see Teresa back from injury and jumping so well this early in the season.

Ellie McFadden, Amy Cullen and Jessica Cullen all jumped well in the U14 girls long jump and Cliodhna McBride also performed well in U12 girls long jump great for these girls to perform in this state of the art indoor venue.

Miah Fletcher, Jessica Cullen and Clodagh Neely all entered the 800m U14 event and with a large field of competitors these girls ran well in their heats.

Caolan McFadden had a fabulous race in the U14 boys 800 storming home in gold medal position in a time of 2.22m. This young man is in great form.

Oisin Kelly represented Cranford in the 1500m running a strong race to finish in second place and a silver medal.

The final event of the day was the U14 relay and the Cranford team of Amy Cullen, Clodagh Neely, Miah Fletcher and Ellie McFadden all ran strong legs but just missed out on medal positions.

Thank you to all the parents and coaches who travelled on the day, and helping out. That’s it for 2019 looking forward to the rest. We will start back next year the 7th Jan in Downing’s at Rosapenna training ground at 6.30 pm new members welcome.