PICTURE GALLERY: Finn Harps announce first six signings for U-15 squad for 2020 season

The first six players to be selected for the 2020 Finn Harps Under 15 League of Ireland squad have been announced.

They are

Aidan Brennan (Keadue Rovers)

Max Johnston (Letterkenny Rovers)

Reid Kelly (Letterkenny Rovers)

Ruairi McLaughlin (Donegal Town)

Evan Campbell (St. Catherines)

Barrie McGhee (Ballybofey United)

U15 Head Coach, Paul McBride, is looking forward to the coming season and had the following to say on this year’s squad, “We’re delighted with the squad that we’ve assembled. Trevor, Mikey and I have been impressed with the effort and commitment shown by the boys throughout the assessments and we believe that we have a squad that is eager to learn and develop in 2020.”

There was also praise for the club’s Academy. McBride has included three Academy graduates, Barrie McGhee, Evan Campbell and Ruairí McLaughlin in his final squad. “We worked closely with the Academy in my first year, by inviting players in regularly. There were tough challenges against the 2004s last year but the boys were well able to compete and that’s testament to the work the occurs at our Academy sessions in Killygordon every Sunday. The relationship between our National League and Academy squads are getting stronger every year and I’m looking forward to working with Darren Hampenstall and Ben Reuven in 2020.”

The other additions to the squad, Aidan Brennan (Keadue Rovers), Reid Kelly and Max Johnston (both Letterkenny Rovers) have graduated from schoolboy football and McBride complimented the great work that clubs are doing across the county. “The calibre of player continues to get better and better each year and that’s down to the clubs and coaches at grassroot level. Clubs have been very supportive of the national leagues and they want to see their players challenge themselves at the highest level possible. I would like to thank the clubs for supporting their players and hopefully we’ll add to their development.”