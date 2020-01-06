PICTURE SLIDE SHOW: Finn Harps promote six players from U-13 squad to U-15s for 2020

The next 6 players to be selected for the 2020 Finn Harps Under 15 League of Ireland squad have been announced. These players were all part of the 2019 U13 Squad which won the League of Ireland Shield and have been promoted to the U15s for the incoming season.

They are:

Aaron McLaughlin

Sean Patton

James McAteer

Shane Ellison

Adam McDaid

Killian Hagan

McBride, believes the experience gained by the returning group will benefit the entire squad, “It’s great to have lads on board that have experienced training and playing at National League level. The 13s gained so much from working under Kevin (McHugh) last year and the good habits gained will help them and push others on at training.”

U15 Head Coach, Paul McBride, is looking forward to the coming season and had the following to say on this year’s squad, “We’re delighted with the squad that we’ve assembled. Trevor, Mikey and I have been impressed with the effort and commitment shown by the boys throughout the assessments and we believe that we have a squad that is eager to learn and develop in 2020.”