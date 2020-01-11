WATCH: The late winner that sends Donegal side through to last 32 of FAI Junior Cup

Buncrana Hearts striker Calvin Gallagher has fired his side through to the last 32 of the FAI Junior Cup.

The Inishowen men, playing a tough away tie against Dublin side Rosemount on Saturday afternoon, broke the 0-0 deadlock on 86 minutes when Gallagher sent a sublime flick to the top right hand corner.

Victory for the Stephen McNutt-managed side has earned them a home tie in the last 32, where they will play Killarney Celtic.