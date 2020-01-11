WATCH: The late winner that sends Donegal side through to last 32 of FAI Junior Cup

Contact
Buncrana Hearts striker Calvin Gallagher has fired his side through to the last 32 of the FAI Junior Cup.
The Inishowen men, playing a tough away tie against Dublin side Rosemount on Saturday afternoon, broke the 0-0 deadlock on 86 minutes when Gallagher sent a sublime flick to the top right hand corner.
Victory for the Stephen McNutt-managed side has earned them a home tie in the last 32, where they will play Killarney Celtic.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Hazel Russell of Letterkenny Rotary Club helping out with some of the bikes which were transported to Loughlan House in Co. Cavan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.